Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Shares Down 0.1%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84. 414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,644,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 800.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

