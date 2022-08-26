Reviewing Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -26.22% -23.22% TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wealth Minerals and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 352.46%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.49 million ($0.04) -4.96 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.41) -2.02

Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

