Reviewing Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 7.32% 12.24% 5.40% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 4 8 0 2.67 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than TROOPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and TROOPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.06 $1.92 billion $0.34 14.56 TROOPS $3.68 million 60.46 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats TROOPS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About TROOPS

(Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

