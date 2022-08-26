Reviewing Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Natural Gas Services Group and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Natural Gas Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.28%. Expro Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.63%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Expro Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $72.42 million 2.01 -$9.18 million ($0.51) -23.18 Expro Group $825.76 million 1.74 -$131.89 million ($1.38) -9.56

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Expro Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Natural Gas Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group -8.63% -1.40% -1.11% Expro Group -12.12% -0.71% -0.51%

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Expro Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2,023 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 418,041 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; and exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production(E&P) companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

