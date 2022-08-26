Reviewing Arbe Robotics (ARBE) and Its Rivals

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.43% -33.15% -6.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 224 1622 2809 50 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arbe Robotics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.92%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.56 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 48.30

Arbe Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ competitors have a beta of -6.63, indicating that their average stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbe Robotics competitors beat Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.