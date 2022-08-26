Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Shares Down 2%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 544,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,101,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 817,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Revelation Biosciences makes up 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.42% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99b that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the prevention or treatment of chronic nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy.

