Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: ERE.UN):

  • 8/9/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00.
  • 8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.95. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.35 to C$4.75.
  • 7/20/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.80.
  • 6/27/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.35.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

ERE.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.50. 78,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.32. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.29 and a 52-week high of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.18.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

