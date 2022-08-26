Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (ERE.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: ERE.UN):

8/9/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.95. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.35 to C$4.75.

7/20/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.80.

6/27/2022 – BSR Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.35.

ERE.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.50. 78,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.32. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.29 and a 52-week high of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.18.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

