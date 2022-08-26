Research Analysts Offer Predictions for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for La-Z-Boy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LZB. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE LZB opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

