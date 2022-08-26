Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 26th (ALA, APPEF, ARCE, ATGFF, BFS, BSRR, BUHPF, CNC, GDS, GRPTF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 26th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has C$32.50 target price on the stock.

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $99.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,900 ($71.29) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 6,100 ($73.71).

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taikisha (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $242.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a sell rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $215.00 target price on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a reduce rating. They currently have 215.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 290.00.

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

