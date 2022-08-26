Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.33.

RSG stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.68. 708,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

