Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Up 13,800.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 13,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Reliability Trading Down 25.4 %

Shares of RLBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Reliability has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Reliability Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production, and Permanent Placements. The Employer of Record segment offers state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves.

