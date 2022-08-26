Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Up 13,800.0% in August

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 13,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Reliability Trading Down 25.4 %
Shares of RLBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Reliability has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
Reliability Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliability (RLBY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.