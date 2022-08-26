Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Relay Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.