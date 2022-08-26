Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGRNF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

RGRNF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

