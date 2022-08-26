Reflexer Ungovernance Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,203.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $106,203.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for about $27.95 or 0.00135349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,622.77 or 0.99879555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00057620 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00025865 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.