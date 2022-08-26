reflect.finance Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $208,391.41 and approximately $174.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00128822 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032490 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082074 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,675 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
