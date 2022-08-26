RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.94. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,519,624 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
