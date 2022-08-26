RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.94. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,519,624 shares.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

