RED Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. RED has a total market cap of $382,695.78 and $97,804.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00260373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000995 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002415 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

