Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 3.81 and last traded at 3.93, with a volume of 266346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 4.02.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $766.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.38.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.
