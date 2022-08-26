Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

