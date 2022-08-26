ReapChain (REAP) Trading Down 68.1% Over Last Week

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 68.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.44 million and $2.99 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

