RealFevr (FEVR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.50 million and $23,366.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00806594 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017055 BTC.
RealFevr Coin Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
