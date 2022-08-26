RChain Price Tops $0.0061 (REV)

RChain (REV) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $60,710.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00128619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082399 BTC.

RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

