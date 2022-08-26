Raymond James Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $640.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $610.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $654.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $421.55 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,767,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.