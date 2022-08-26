Raydium (RAY) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $86.59 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00804272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,986 coins and its circulating supply is 130,971,326 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

