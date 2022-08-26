Rari Governance Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $142,446.00 (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.07 or 0.00023537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $63.17 million and $142,446.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rari Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,977 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital.

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rari Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rari Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rari Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rari Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.