Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Shares of RRC opened at $34.45 on Monday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

