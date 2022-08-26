Rainicorn Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149,812.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $149,812.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

