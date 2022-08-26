Rainicorn Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149,812.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $149,812.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.
About Rainicorn
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Buying and Selling Rainicorn
