Radix (XRD) Price Reaches $0.0607

Radix (XRD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $280.45 million and approximately $574,159.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Radix Profile

XRD is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.