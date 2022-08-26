Radicle (RAD) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00010824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $75.25 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,533.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00129580 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033056 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00078281 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
