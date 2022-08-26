Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.