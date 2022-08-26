Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Quantum stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 12,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.35. Quantum has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $7.45.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quantum by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

