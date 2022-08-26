Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 975,434 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Quadrise Fuels International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £17.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.
Insider Activity at Quadrise Fuels International
About Quadrise Fuels International
Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.
