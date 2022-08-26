Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.52. 453,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

