Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells $70,702.87 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tamara Hughes Gustavson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70.

NYSE:PSA opened at $350.25 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2,664.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 250,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,834,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,432,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

