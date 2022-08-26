PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 2,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

