PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.16. 1,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

