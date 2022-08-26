Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0011 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.69 million and $74.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00055686 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000387 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,813,781,689 coins and its circulating supply is 1,610,690,888 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

