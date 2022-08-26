Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of PGNY traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. 314,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.