Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.
Progyny Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of PGNY traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. 314,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Progyny
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.