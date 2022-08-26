Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

PDEX stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $31.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDEX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

