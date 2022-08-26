Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Down 5.4%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.18. Approximately 2,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,119,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $4,109,673.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

