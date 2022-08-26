Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 41,740 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,740 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.45. 40,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,671. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.14.

