Private Advisor Group LLC Has $36.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.86% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $36,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,181. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.