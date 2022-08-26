Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,625 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $42,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 93,971 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

