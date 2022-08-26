Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Down 0.1 %

Alleghany stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $841.35. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

