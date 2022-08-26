Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ PSC opened at $42.92 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
