Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $624.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,938,275 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

