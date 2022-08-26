Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.91

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 2603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Primavera Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 262.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

