Primas Price Tops $0.0088 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $465,558.17 and $531,601.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00262227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

