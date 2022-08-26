PRCY Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,843.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00805536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016871 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin.
Buying and Selling PRCY Coin
Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.