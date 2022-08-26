Prasad Gundumogula Buys 12,000 Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 12,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $155,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,167,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,867,506.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondee alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 11,806 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,373.34.

On Thursday, August 18th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 18,233 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $204,574.26.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of MOND stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,628. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.98.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.